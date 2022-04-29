With fresh 3377 infections, active COVID-19 cases in India rise to 17,801

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. I



The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.



The 60 new fatalities include 42 from Karnataka, 14 from Kerala, and two each from Delhi and Maharashtra.



A total of 5,23,753 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,840 from Maharashtra, 68,966 from Kerala, 40,099 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,172 from Delhi, 23,506 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,201 from West Bengal.



The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.



"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

