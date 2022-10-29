Health

Woman dies of dengue; toll reaches 10

Jammu Municipal Corporation workers fumigate the streets to prevent the spread of the Dengue cases, in Jammu
Jammu Municipal Corporation workers fumigate the streets to prevent the spread of the Dengue cases, in JammuFile: ANI
Jammu: A woman died of dengue on Saturday, taking the death toll in the Jammu division to 10.

Officials said that an 80-year-old woman with severe fever was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Jammu but could not survive.

Meanwhile, 126 people tested dengue infected in the Jammu region with the most cases – 112 - from Jammu district followed by six cases from Udhampur and five cases from Rajouri.

Of the 126 dengue-infected people, 18 were children.

So far, 16,491 tests have been conducted and 5131 have tested positive for dengue across the region.

