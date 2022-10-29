Woman dies of dengue; toll reaches 10

Jammu: A woman died of dengue on Saturday, taking the death toll in the Jammu division to 10.
Officials said that an 80-year-old woman with severe fever was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Jammu but could not survive.
Meanwhile, 126 people tested dengue infected in the Jammu region with the most cases – 112 - from Jammu district followed by six cases from Udhampur and five cases from Rajouri.
Of the 126 dengue-infected people, 18 were children.
So far, 16,491 tests have been conducted and 5131 have tested positive for dengue across the region.