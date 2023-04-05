Woman patient not properly treated at JLNM Hospital: Family

Upon arrival, Haseena was immediately attended by the hospital staff. However, things took a turn for the worse when the medical team neglected to perform a basic ECG to rule out a cardiac arrest. Instead, they administered two injections and a tablet and advised her to rest in a ward. But Haseena's pain persisted, and she asked to have her blood pressure checked again. When the reading came back over 200, the doctors looking like juniors were confused and asked the patient to rest for some time.

After several hours of discomfort, Haseena's condition did not improve, and her family became increasingly worried. They decided to take her to the SMHS hospital, where the medical staff immediately recognized the severity of her condition. Haseena was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction (MI), commonly known as a heart attack, and underwent an angioplasty procedure.