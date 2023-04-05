Woman patient not properly treated at JLNM Hospital: Family

Srinagar, Apr 5: On February 17, Haseena ( name changed), a 52-year-old woman from Srinagar complained of a sharp pain in her chest and arms, and her blood pressure had shot up to over 200. Her family knew they needed to act fast and took her to the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) hospital, the nearest medical facility.
Upon arrival, Haseena was immediately attended by the hospital staff. However, things took a turn for the worse when the medical team neglected to perform a basic ECG to rule out a cardiac arrest. Instead, they administered two injections and a tablet and advised her to rest in a ward. But Haseena's pain persisted, and she asked to have her blood pressure checked again. When the reading came back over 200, the doctors looking like juniors were confused and asked the patient to rest for some time.
After several hours of discomfort, Haseena's condition did not improve, and her family became increasingly worried. They decided to take her to the SMHS hospital, where the medical staff immediately recognized the severity of her condition. Haseena was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction (MI), commonly known as a heart attack, and underwent an angioplasty procedure.
Haseena's daughter told Greater Kashmir that if a patient had more than 200 systolic blood pressure, why ECG was not recommended.
Medical Superintendent, JLNM hospital, Dr Roshan told Greater Kashmir that the hospital has all the facilities including doctors but if they have not done ECG of this patient, they will look into the matter.
" ECG is the priority in case of cardiac emergency. They must have done it. I will look into this matter," he said.
Dr Mir Mushtaq, Spokesperson, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), told Greater Kashmir that the Department has set up ER rooms in every hospital and there should not be any delay in the treatment.
" ECG of this patient should have been done on the priority basis to diagnose the problem. We will take action and there will be an inquiry, if there is any delay in the hospital," he said.
Like Haseena, there are hundreds of patients who lose their golden hour due to the carelessness and delayed emergency treatment at different hospitals in the valley. Some even die due to the delay in treatment.
Most of the district and sub- district hospitals become dispensaries after 4pm. There is no response treatment in the hospital in the evening and during night.
Patients at different government hospitals in Kashmir are at mercy of interns and junior doctors.
A delegation from north Kashmir told Greater Kashmir that a number of the hospitals in north Kashmir do not have experienced doctors at night. They said during evening hours, hospitals wear deserted look and a single doctor, who doesnot have expertise in handling emergency cases looks after every patient.
“My son suffered a heart attack and was shifted to a local sub-district hospital, where only an ortho doctor was present in the evening. It took him half an hour to understand the patient's problem. After wasting our one hour or so, we asked him to refer us to SKIMS Soura. Luckily, my son survived but what about those who lose their loved ones,” said Rashid Ahmad, who hails from Pattan.
Another parent from south Kashmir told Greater Kashmir that a doctor present on night duty at one of the hospitals in Shopian district was not able to treat his 19-month-old son, who was not able to stand on his feet.
People said that the lack of senior doctors in government hospitals at night is a serious issue that demands immediate attention. “The government must take swift action to address the shortage of doctors and ensure that patients receive the best possible care, regardless of their location or socio-economic background,” they said.
Dr Mushtaq said the department will look into the matter.
" We have upgraded all the hospitals and even have emergency facilities as well. But if any hospital fails to provide emergency treatment. We will look into it," he added.