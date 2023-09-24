Women in Rajouri area struggle without gynaecologist at CHC Kandi

Rajouri: Thousands of women are left to struggle due to unavailability of a gynaecologist in Community Health Center (CHC) Kandi.

The health facility was upgraded twenty one years ago but doctors have not been posted there.

CHC Kandi located at Kotranka sub division headquarter in Rajouri district caters to the healthcare needs of over two lakh people in Kotranka sub division.

CHC Kandi is the prime healthcare institute of the sub division. CHC Kandi was earlier a PHC but was upgraded as CHC twenty one years ago with absence of specialist doctors seen as a cause of concern by locals.

Surjeet Singh, a local social and political activist, said that Kotranka sub division has a population touching two lakhs and most of the areas are remote with limited access to healthcare services.