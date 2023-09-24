Women in Rajouri area struggle without gynaecologist at CHC Kandi

Rajouri: Thousands of women are left to struggle due to unavailability of a gynaecologist in Community Health Center (CHC) Kandi.
The health facility was upgraded twenty one years ago but doctors have not been posted there.
CHC Kandi located at Kotranka sub division headquarter in Rajouri district caters to the healthcare needs of over two lakh people in Kotranka sub division.
CHC Kandi is the prime healthcare institute of the sub division. CHC Kandi was earlier a PHC but was upgraded as CHC twenty one years ago with absence of specialist doctors seen as a cause of concern by locals.
Surjeet Singh, a local social and political activist, said that Kotranka sub division has a population touching two lakhs and most of the areas are remote with limited access to healthcare services.
He said that “gynaecologist is an important doctor in any healthcare institute and the state of pregnancy or any gynecological problem for a female is a sensitive state and lack of doctors in this specialty in CHC Kandi becomes a reason of hardship for thousands of women.”
Mohammad Farooq Inqlabi, a prominent political activist of the region and Sarpanch from Kewal Trun panchayat said that the government is claiming to have categorized healthcare as its first priority but things are not so on ground.
On being contacted, Community Health Officer (CHO) Rajouri, MA Lone said that matter related to posting of a gynaecologist has been taken up with the Government and the department is hopeful of positive results.