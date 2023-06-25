Women with common cardiac rhythm disorders have quicker cognitive deterioration than males: Study

“Symptoms of atrial fibrillation in women are often ignored by healthcare providers or attributed to stress or anxiety so it can go undiagnosed for long period of time, while men are more likely to be diagnosed and treated quickly,” said study author Dr. Kathryn Wood of Emory University, Atlanta, US. “Being undiagnosed means not receiving oral anticoagulant medication to prevent blood clots and strokes caused by atrial fibrillation. These women may be having clots that go to small blood vessels in their brain, causing them to lose brain function gradually and develop cognitive impairment.” “ESC Guidelines for the care of patients with atrial fibrillation recommend oral anticoagulants for both women and men,” continued Dr. Wood.2 “However, we know that women are less likely to receive these medications than men.3,4 This is another reason why women may have small silent strokes that go unrecognised and damage brain tissue leading to cognitive impairment.”

Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder, affecting more than 40 million people worldwide.2 People with this condition have a five-fold increased risk of stroke compared with their healthy peers. Women have more atrial fibrillation symptoms than men and worse outcomes from the disorder, with a higher risk of death and more disabling strokes.2,5,6