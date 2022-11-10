Work at GMC, Anantnag suffers due to 'misuse' of supervisory vehicles

Anantnag: The field trips and other research work at Government Medical College ( GMC), Anantnag suffer due to the alleged misuse of supervisory vehicles by some administrative officials.

Two supervisory vehicles--a Bolero and an Eeco van--procured for the faculty to undertake field trips for doing research on disease outbreaks and other such work are being misused by the administrative officials at the medical college.

"Two officials in the administration are using these vehicles for their personal uses", alleged a faculty member at the college, who wished not to be quoted by his name.

He said that the supervisory vehicles are of crucial importance when it comes to visiting the spots where the disease outbreaks are reported.