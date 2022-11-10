Work at GMC, Anantnag suffers due to 'misuse' of supervisory vehicles

Anantnag: The field trips and other research work at Government Medical College ( GMC), Anantnag suffer due to the alleged misuse of supervisory vehicles by some administrative officials.
Two supervisory vehicles--a Bolero and an Eeco van--procured for the faculty to undertake field trips for doing research on disease outbreaks and other such work are being misused by the administrative officials at the medical college.
"Two officials in the administration are using these vehicles for their personal uses", alleged a faculty member at the college, who wished not to be quoted by his name.
He said that the supervisory vehicles are of crucial importance when it comes to visiting the spots where the disease outbreaks are reported.
"The vehicles are particularly used by the Social and Preventive Medicine ( SPM) department for the research work and managing the outbreaks", he said.
He added that this type of work had suffered to some degree due to the non-availability of the vehicles.
A medico said that during the COVID the supervisory vehicles were used to visit different places to get the samples from the people who were not in a position to visit the hospitals.
He, however, alleged that the vehicles were being misused by the officials.
Syed Tariq Qureshi , Principal GMC, Anantnag said that only one vehicle (Bolero) was provided as a supervisory vehicle.
He, however, added that the SPM department had its own vehicle to undertake field trip and other work.