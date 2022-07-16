Work for patient wellness, not just treatment: Dwivedi urges medical officers

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi on Saturday urged medical officers to work for patient wellness and not just treatment.
“We need a strong cadre of healthcare administrators for which we need to invest more in programmes on skill development, training and capacity building. As India emerges from being a developing nation to a developed one, it is important that our health sector evolves simultaneously,” he said.
Dwivedi was speaking after inaugurating a five-day Management Development Programme for Medical Officers of Jammu division at Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar here.
The training programme is being conducted by Academy of Hospital Administration Jammu Chapter in association with Director Health Services Jammu.
Speaking during the inaugural ceremony of the programme, the Principal Secretary highlighted that challenges in the health sector are evolving and the medical staff also needs to upgrade its technical and management skills. He called upon all those present to adopt technology with curiosity and to apply the learning in their routine work.
The Principal Secretary also shared management tips with the officials and asked them to conduct routine audit of inventory, processes and equipment to ensure optimum utilisation of resources.
He also delved upon the participants for use of technological interventions for time management, staff management and strengthening of systems.