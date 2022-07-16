Work for patient wellness, not just treatment: Dwivedi urges medical officers

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi on Saturday urged medical officers to work for patient wellness and not just treatment.

“We need a strong cadre of healthcare administrators for which we need to invest more in programmes on skill development, training and capacity building. As India emerges from being a developing nation to a developed one, it is important that our health sector evolves simultaneously,” he said.

Dwivedi was speaking after inaugurating a five-day Management Development Programme for Medical Officers of Jammu division at Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar here.