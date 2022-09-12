Work remains incomplete on Maternity-cum-Child Care Hospital in Kangan for 8-years

Locals told Greater Kashmir that the work on the hospital building was stopped many times in the past few years .

Locals said that the work continues at snail's pace and may take many years to complete. They said that with the completion of work on the hospital, the people of the area hope to receive the best maternity and childcare facilities and they would not have to move to other towns and city hospitals for treatment.

The functioning of the Maternity hospital at Kangan would have eased the rush of maternity patients from the area to Srinagar hospitals.

Locals said in absence of proper maternity medical facilities at the Sub District Hospital Kangan the hospital to some extent does good work however many times maternity patients with serious complications from far-off areas have to travel nearly 100 Kilometers to reach LalaDed Maternity hospital in Srinagar. “This sometimes proves fatal for the patients and if the new maternity hospital had been completed and made functional that would have provided relief to the female folk,” they said. However, officials attributed the slow pace of work of the hospital building to the shortage of funds.