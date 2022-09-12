Work remains incomplete on Maternity-cum-Child Care Hospital in Kangan for 8-years

Kangan: The work on the Maternity-cum-Childcare Hospital (M&CCH) building in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district has witnessed a long delay.
Locals said that the foundation stone for the 100-bed Maternity-cum-Childcare Hospital Kangan was laid eight years back during the National Conference (NC)-Congress coalition government in 2014.
However, the work on the hospital is yet to be completed despite the passage of eight years. The hospital is coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 27 crore and the project is being executed by J&K Housing Board.
Locals told Greater Kashmir that the work on the hospital building was stopped many times in the past few years .
Locals said that the work continues at snail's pace and may take many years to complete. They said that with the completion of work on the hospital, the people of the area hope to receive the best maternity and childcare facilities and they would not have to move to other towns and city hospitals for treatment.
The functioning of the Maternity hospital at Kangan would have eased the rush of maternity patients from the area to Srinagar hospitals.
Locals said in absence of proper maternity medical facilities at the Sub District Hospital Kangan the hospital to some extent does good work however many times maternity patients with serious complications from far-off areas have to travel nearly 100 Kilometers to reach LalaDed Maternity hospital in Srinagar. “This sometimes proves fatal for the patients and if the new maternity hospital had been completed and made functional that would have provided relief to the female folk,” they said. However, officials attributed the slow pace of work of the hospital building to the shortage of funds.
Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal Dr Afroza Shah said that there was a lack of funds due to which the work couldn't be completed.
“As far as I have the information, the slow pace of the work is due to the paucity of funds. The matter was taken up with the concerned authorities and the funds have been released and hopefully the work will be completed this year so that the hospital is made functional," Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ganderbal Dr Aftoza Shah told Greater Kashmir.
She said that the hospital will have better infrastructure and space for the convenience of the patients. " We want to operationalise the blood bank but don't have accomodation in SDH Kangan. The new MCH building will have a blood bank as well".