Workshop begins at SKIMS Soura to reduce caesarean rate

Dr Qazi Haroon State Programme Manager NHM J&K Incharge Maternal Health provided an overview of the midwifery initiative. The workshop was inaugurated by Ms. Ayushi Sudan, Mission Director, NHM, J&K. She highlighted when the midwives are trained to ICM standards they are going to be an asset to the health system. This is by far the most structured approach for checking the ever-growing C- section rate in the hospitals across India.

Dr.Parvaiz Koul, Director SKIMS, Srinagar, mentioned that they extend full support to this initiative and welcomes PGIMER and UNFPA faculty for the two days’ workshop. He also highlighted that it is an great opportunity to promote Natural births and reduce the burden of C- sections

Dr Irfan Rabbani Principal Skims medical College Bemina said that it’s a great initiative and the new cadre of midwives will be an asset to the Health department .

Several Technical experts like Dr. Minakshi Rohilla, Professor of OBGYN, PGIMER Chandigarh, Dr. Kiranjit Kaur, Project Manager at PGIMER Chandigarh, and Dr. Madhur Verma, Assistant Professor, AIIMS Bathinda joined the workshop from PGIMER Chandigarh, UNFPA and AIIMS Bathinda.

The participants were later divided into groups and group exercises on improving the adherence to evidence based standard clinical practices in the hospitals and several relationship building were conducted.