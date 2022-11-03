Workshop on ‘Management of Hospital Equipment, Procurement Management and Challenges' held

Jammu: The J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL), a fully owned company of J&K government which is undertaking the work of procurement of drugs, medicines, medical equipment and machinery in the UT for different Government Medical Colleges, the department of Health and Medical Education and other Health institutions today organised a one day workshop on “Management of Hospital Equipment- Procurement Management and Challenges”.

Chaired by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Health and Medical Education, the event was attended by all heads of different health institutions including Principals of various GMCs of Jammu division, Director, Health Jammu, MD NHM, MD Ayush, Director Coordination, New Medical Colleges, HoDs of different specialities of GMCs and Medical Superintendents of all the Hospitals of Jammu division among others.

All the senior officers of JKMSCL including Pankaj Gupta, Managing Director, Anshumali Sharma, Majid Mirab, General Managers, Arshad Choudhary, FA/CAO, Saba Noor, Vinay Chib, DGMs, Medical Officers and other officers and officials actively participated in the workshop.