Workshop on Obstetrics ultrasound color Doppler held at LD Hospital

Prof. (Dr.) Rizwana Habib, Head of the Department, Gynaecology and Obstetrics welcomed all the dignitaries, Faculty Members & Delegates of the workshop.

In her address, she stressed upon the need of incorporating a fetal medicine facility in the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She also encouraged imparting of advanced knowledge and encouraged the best clinical guidelines in the field of Fetal Medicine. This will go a long way in curbing the practice of referral of patients to outside UT for advanced treatments, she added.