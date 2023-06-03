Workshop on Obstetrics ultrasound color Doppler held at LD Hospital

Srinagar, June 3: The two day hands-on workshop organized by the Postgraduate Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Govt. Lalla Ded (LD) Hospital, Srinagar on ‘Obstetrics ultrasound color Doppler/Fetal Medicine’ culminated today.
Prof. (Dr.) Rizwana Habib, Head of the Department, Gynaecology and Obstetrics welcomed all the dignitaries, Faculty Members & Delegates of the workshop.
In her address, she stressed upon the need of incorporating a fetal medicine facility in the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She also encouraged imparting of advanced knowledge and encouraged the best clinical guidelines in the field of Fetal Medicine. This will go a long way in curbing the practice of referral of patients to outside UT for advanced treatments, she added.
Dr. Giresh Patel, renowned expert in Fetal Medicine from Wings Hospital Ahmedabad who has conducted many workshops across the country on Fetal Medicine, imparted hands-on training to the participants.
Besides, Khushboo, technical expert, gave a lecture on the basics of handling USG machines and its various technical aspects.
Among the trainees were Professors, Associate Professors, Senior Residents and postgraduate scholars of the Department of OBG.
Moreover, delegates from SKIMS and Health Services Kashmir also attended the said workshop.
The conference proved to be a boon for the participants and highlighted the latest breakthroughs in clinical/scientific and creative aspects of Ultrasound in Fetal Medicine.