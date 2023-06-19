WORLD ALLERGY WEEK | Revolutionising allergy care: SKIMS pioneers precision medicine and immunotherapy

Speaking about the burden of allergies in India, Professor Digamber Bahera, a Padma Shri awardee, President of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, and former head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at PGI, emphasized that numerous studies have revealed that 20-30 percent of Indians suffer from one or more allergies, with many of them having asthma. He underscored the need for a multi-specialty approach in asthma management and highlighted the regional variations in allergies based on allergens. While he appreciated the growing interest in the field of allergies, he expressed concern over the lack of professional courses to train medical professionals in allergy management, stressing the importance of addressing this issue urgently. “At any point, 3.8 crore Indians suffer from Asthma,” he said.

Professor Parvaiz A Koul, Director of SKIMS and Ex-Officio Secretary to the Government, acknowledged the upward trajectory of allergies as a field of science and attributed the progress made by the Institute's Department of Immunology to its past and present faculty. He noted that while pulmonologists globally were initially hesitant to incorporate the allergy approach into asthma treatment, the scenario has now changed. Asthma, being one of the most common respiratory disorders, requires special focus for effective treatment. He commended the department for its commendable work in this regard.

Professor Zaffar A Shah, Head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at SKIMS Soura, expressed the department's ambition to become a comprehensive allergy mitigation center. Already providing services for the diagnosis and treatment of food, skin, drug, and aero allergies, the department has also received referrals from institutes across India, indicating its growing reputation.

Underlining the importance of managing allergies for diabetic patients who cannot accept insulin, Professor Bashir A Laway, Head of the Department of Endocrinology, highlighted that allergy management holds the key to addressing many problems faced by clinicians.

Dr. Gayatri Pandit, a renowned allergy specialist who heads the Allergy and Asthma Network of India, called for all specialists working in the field of allergy to unite under one roof and join the network to facilitate cross-learning and improve the well-being of the patient community. Professor Roohi Rasool extended a vote of thanks and invited the delegates to the two-day scientific fiesta.