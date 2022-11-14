World Diabetes Day organised at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: Department of Biochemistry, Government Medical College Srinagar & Associated SMHS Hospital organised a workshop/ CME to mark the World Diabetes Day.
Renowned speakers including leading clinicians Dr Muhammad Hayat Bhat, Dr Arshad Hussain , Dr Asif Amin, Dr Maqsood Ahmad Dar and scientists including Professor Imtiyaz Mutaza delivered highly enlightening lectures. More than 250 participants availed the academic benefits of this CME, which was accredited for 4 CME Credit hours with UT of JK Medical Council.
Soft copy of souvenir magazine cum abstract book was released in this event. Winners of oral presentations and Poster competition for first year MBBS students held as a pre-event of the CME were also felicitated on this occasion. 25 Diabetes educators from Department of Life-long learning University of Kashmir participated in this event.
Also, free diabetes panel diagnostic investigations camp was held for faculty, staff, students and general public at GMC Srinagar & its Associated SMHS Hospital under the worthy patronage of Principal/ Dean GMC Srinagar. Fasting/ Random Blood Sugar, Glycated Hemoglobin (HBA1C) and Microalbumin in urine was done free of cost.
The opening ceremony was inaugurated by Principal / Dean ,Prof (Dr) Masood Tanvir, GMC Srinagar in presence of Dr Sabhiya Majid Head , Deptt of Biochemistry GMC, Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Zargar , Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, Dr Waseem Qureshi ,Registrar Academic GMC Srinagar amongst other dignitaries including various heads of departments,faculty members and students. This camp was approved by International Diabetes Federation, Brussels, Belgium.