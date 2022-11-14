World Diabetes Day organised at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: Department of Biochemistry, Government Medical College Srinagar & Associated SMHS Hospital organised a workshop/ CME to mark the World Diabetes Day.

Renowned speakers including leading clinicians Dr Muhammad Hayat Bhat, Dr Arshad Hussain , Dr Asif Amin, Dr Maqsood Ahmad Dar and scientists including Professor Imtiyaz Mutaza delivered highly enlightening lectures. More than 250 participants availed the academic benefits of this CME, which was accredited for 4 CME Credit hours with UT of JK Medical Council.

Soft copy of souvenir magazine cum abstract book was released in this event. Winners of oral presentations and Poster competition for first year MBBS students held as a pre-event of the CME were also felicitated on this occasion. 25 Diabetes educators from Department of Life-long learning University of Kashmir participated in this event.