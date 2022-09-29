World Heart Day: Smoking teenagers more prone to cardiovascular deaths, say experts

HDL Cholesterol which is considered agood cholesterol' was found to be sub-optimal in over 48 per cent of samples; 18 per cent of the samples tested for Triglycerides tested borderline high and over 18 per cent samples tested high.



LDL Cholesterol was optimal in 38 per cent of the samples, above optimal in 30 per cent, borderline high in 21 per cent and much higher in 11 per cent of the samples. 31 per cent of the samples had abnormal levels of VLDL Cholesterol.



Commenting on the study, Dr Chaitra Krishnagiri, Technical Lead, South and Chief of Laboratory, SRL Diagnostics, Bengaluru said, "Individuals at risk of CVD may demonstrate raised blood pressure, glucose, and lipids as well as overweight and obesity. Identifying those at highest risk of CVDs and ensuring they receive appropriate treatment can prevent premature deaths.



In the last few years, we have seen that people are more aware and are taking preventive measures; especially those who are in their most productive age-group. We hope that this trend of screening continues and we gradually see lipid profiles improving in at-risk individuals."



Out of the total 4,000 asymptomatic people who underwent screening for heart calcium score in the last 12 months at NURA, about 1 in 5 (20 per cent) were found with build-up of calcified plaque in their heart. Out of these, around 150 people (4 per cent) had a 90 per cent chance of heart attack, with an Agatston score of over 400, but were completely unaware of it. They were saved in the nick of time as their condition could be diagnosed with preventive health check-up.



Explaining this, Dr Tausif Ahmed Thangalvadi, Medical Director at NURA, a collaboration between Fujifilm Healthcare and Dr Kutty's Healthcare in Bengaluru stated, "A coronary calcium scan can detect and measure calcium-containing plaque in the arteries.



This plaque can grow and lead to narrowing of coronary arteries and increased risk of heart attack. Plaque in arteries is more common in men than women, and its incidence increases with age.



Heart Calcium score uses low-dose CT scan to take cross-sections of the blood vessels of the heart to look for build-up of calcified plaques made of fats, cholesterol, calcium and other substances in the blood.



This calcium is different from the calcium in the bones and is not related to calcium in our diet. The Heart Calcium Score helps us identify a person at risk of a heart attack even before signs and symptoms develop. At Nura, we use the internationally validated Agatston Score to predict severity of the plaque deposits."