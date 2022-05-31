World No Tobacco Day observed across North Kashmir

Sopore: World No Tobacco Day was also observed across North Kashmir on Tuesday.
The theme for this year is "Protect the Environment". All the staff members and students of the institution were present on the occasion.
The main event of the programme was observed at government boys higher secondary school Sopore in collaboration with Anti- Anti-corruption foundation of India.
An awareness rally in this regard headed by the BDC chairperson Dr Fareeda Khan was also carried out.
The day was also observed in various other institutions of north Kashmir including government higher secondary Botingoo, Hygam, Dangarpora and other institutions of Bandipora and Kupwara districts.