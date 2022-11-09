World Radiology Day observed in Sgr

Srinagar: The Department of Radio Diagnosis and Imaging of Government Medical College, Srinagar, Department of Health Services , Kashmir, and SKIMS Medical College Bemina celebrated “World Radiology Day” to mark 127-th anniversary of discovery of X-rays.

The event was celebrated at Tagore Hall Srinagar under the umbrella of Society of Indian Radiographers Kashmir Chapter (SIR). The day is celebrated to raise public awareness about radiographic imaging and therapy in the modern health care system and marks the discovery of X-rays by William Conard. The theme for this year’s World Radiology Day was ‘’Radiologists and Radiographers supporting patients and forefront of patient care’’

Principal and Dean, Government Medical College, Srinagar Prof Masood Tanveer was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the work rendered by the faculty members of Department of Radio-Diagnosis, Government Medical College, Srinagar and the organising committee members of Society of Indian Radiographers.

During the event various topics of academic interest were presented by the faculty members and radiography students.The radiography students also presented a cultural programme and a short skit highlighting the increasing violence against health-care workers .The radiography students also participated in the quiz.