World Radiology Day observed in Sgr

Srinagar: The Department of Radio Diagnosis and Imaging of Government Medical College, Srinagar, Department of Health Services , Kashmir, and SKIMS Medical College Bemina celebrated “World Radiology Day” to mark 127-th anniversary of discovery of X-rays.
The event was celebrated at Tagore Hall Srinagar under the umbrella of Society of Indian Radiographers Kashmir Chapter (SIR). The day is celebrated to raise public awareness about radiographic imaging and therapy in the modern health care system and marks the discovery of X-rays by William Conard. The theme for this year’s World Radiology Day was ‘’Radiologists and Radiographers supporting patients and forefront of patient care’’
Principal and Dean, Government Medical College, Srinagar Prof Masood Tanveer was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the work rendered by the faculty members of Department of Radio-Diagnosis, Government Medical College, Srinagar and the organising committee members of Society of Indian Radiographers.
During the event various topics of academic interest were presented by the faculty members and radiography students.The radiography students also presented a cultural programme and a short skit highlighting the increasing violence against health-care workers .The radiography students also participated in the quiz.
The function concluded with guests and participants being felicitated by Mohammad Sultan, Vice president.
He highlighted the significance and purpose of celebrating this day and underscored the role of Radiology Technologists in reducing the mortality and morbidity of patients during pandemic COVID – 19.
In the welcome speech, Rouf Ahmad Laigroo congratulated Prof Masood Tanvir for being appointed Principal and Dean, Government Medical College and also paid rich tributes and respect to great scientist Wiliian Conard Roentgen, a German physicist and said the medical science without X-rays cannot be imagined.
Javid Rasool Shawl also spoke on the occasion and highlighted that patient flow has “increased by manifold as such at times it is difficult to cater huge rush of patients in hospital for a radiographer and with the result sometimes the situation turns ugly to the limit of manhandling of staff.”
He requested the Principal Medical College that mechanism should be adhered to where such incidents should not take place in future