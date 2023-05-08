WORLD RED CROSS DAY | District Admin Srinagar organises programme at SP Higher Secondary School

rinagar: To mark the World Red Cross Day 2023, the District Red Cross Committee in collaboration with District Administration Srinagar organised an impressive function here at SP Higher Secondary School on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the Chairman of District Red Cross Committee was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Besides Additional District Development commissioner, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Shabir Ahmad, Principal SP Higher Secondary School, SDM East, Murtaza Ahmad, SDM West, Primroze Bashir, HOD Community Medicine, GMC, Dr Saleem, Chief Education Officer, Mohammad Shabir, Tehsildar Recovery Srinagar, Dr Irtiza, Deputy CEO, Anjum Raja, the programme was attended by the large gathering of the Students and Staff of the School.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said celebrating the World Red Cross Day is an important reminder to recognise and pay tribute to the people in our communities who are always ready to provide help to those in need, often without receiving any acknowledgment or appreciation.