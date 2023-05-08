WORLD RED CROSS DAY | District Admin Srinagar organises programme at SP Higher Secondary School

rinagar: To mark the World Red Cross Day 2023, the District Red Cross Committee in collaboration with District Administration Srinagar organised an impressive function here at SP Higher Secondary School on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the Chairman of District Red Cross Committee was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
Besides Additional District Development commissioner, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Shabir Ahmad, Principal SP Higher Secondary School, SDM East, Murtaza Ahmad, SDM West, Primroze Bashir, HOD Community Medicine, GMC, Dr Saleem, Chief Education Officer, Mohammad Shabir, Tehsildar Recovery Srinagar, Dr Irtiza, Deputy CEO, Anjum Raja, the programme was attended by the large gathering of the Students and Staff of the School.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said celebrating the World Red Cross Day is an important reminder to recognise and pay tribute to the people in our communities who are always ready to provide help to those in need, often without receiving any acknowledgment or appreciation.
The DC also highlighted the role and contribution of volunteers of Red Cross Society for their selfless services during natural calamities, accidents and other emergencies and serving humanity irrespective of colour, caste, creed and religion.
While citing several examples set by volunteers/youth during Floods of 2014, Covid-19 and other natural calamities to save and protect human lives, the DC stressed on promoting volunteerism from the very beginning to infuse spirit of sympathy among masses particularly in youth.
The DC said the importance of humanitarian movement through Red Cross like volunteer campaigns is the need of the hour to prepare the young generations to face any natural calamity/exigency and strengthen the humanitarian network to ensure effective rescue operations.
Highlighting the role of District Red Cross Society in offering help, care, and life-saving services to people during disasters. He lauded their dedication, compassion, courage while helping the needy in the hour of crises.
During the programme, student speakers also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of celebrating World Red Cross Day.
Later, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar felicitated the participating Students, Volunteers and others through cash prizes, commendation certificates and trophies to acknowledge their services for the noble cause.
Pertinent to mention that the World Red Cross day is being celebrated every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of the Red Cross Movement, Sir Jean Henry Dunant. The theme of this year's World Red Cross Day is “Everything we do comes from the heart.”