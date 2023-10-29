WORLD STROKE DAY | Medicos concerned over alarming rise in strokes among young people

Srinagar: On World Stroke Day, medical experts in Kashmir highlighted the alarming trend of strokes occurring in young people.

They discussed prevalence of hemorrhagic strokes in the region, and the need for increased awareness and preventive measures.

Dr. M.V. Padma Srivastava, a renowned neurologist and the Head of the Department of Neurology at AIIMS in New Delhi said that a concerning trend of strokes occurring in young individuals, typically aged 30 to 35, who are otherwise active and healthy.

Speaking on the sidelines of World Stroke Day organised by the Department of Neurology Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar, Dr Padma said that there is need for increased awareness and preventive measures to address this issue.

“While there have been significant advancements in stroke treatments, these advanced treatments are not accessible to individuals in remote or rural areas. Quick stroke treatment is essential, and ensuring access to these treatments in district-level healthcare facilities is a significant challenge,” she said.

Dr Srivastava said that the geographical and environmental factors in Kashmir pose unique challenges for healthcare delivery.

She said that common neurological issues encountered in healthcare, including headaches, migraines, seizures (epilepsy), aches, and pains. Life-threatening conditions like strokes, encephalitis, meningitis, and multiple sclerosis also pose significant challenges.