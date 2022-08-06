Worried', Div Com Kashmir says watching Covid situation closely

Srinagar: Amid the major spike in Covid cases, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kundbarao Pole on Friday said the administration was worried and closely watching the evolving Covid-19 situation noting that the surge in daily count of cases was worrisome.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, he said the proportionate response will be given by the government as per the situation as and when needed.

"We are definitely worried about the situation and at the same time there should be some proportionate response. We are watchful of the evolving situation," he told Greater Kashmir.