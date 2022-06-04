Wrongly declaring newborn baby dead | Action taken report submitted on complaint against doctors, staff of CHC Banihal

Jammu: The committee formed by Director Health Services Jammu D. Saleem-ur-Rehman to conduct enquiry into the matter in which a newborn baby was wrongly declared dead, has submitted its report.
According to the recommendation of the enquiry committee and its findings, BMO Banihal Dr Rabia Parveen has been attached at DH Ramban.
Similarly, Dr Robina Akhter has been attached at CHC Gool and Junior Staff Nurse EH Banihal Samina Begurn has been attached with BMO Office Gool.
Moreover, Consultant Gynaecologist EH Banihal Dr Girdhari Lal Manhas and Medical Officer EH Banihal, Dr Sakib Khan (MD Paediatrics) have been issued warning to remain careful and punctual towards their duties in future.
Pertinently, a news had gone viral on social media on May 23 this year, and similar news reports were published the next day, according to which, a newborn was found to be alive after being delcared dead by the hospital.