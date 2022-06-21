Yoga can help promote love, unity: MoS Singh

Singh, along with MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF) D K Boora, performed various asanas at the event in Suchetgarh sector here, which is one of the 75 iconic locations in the country chosen for the International Yoga Day.

"I think our neighbouring country can also create an environment of unity and love with us through (practice of) yoga," Singh said in reply to a question posed by the media about his message to Pakistan.

He said International Yoga Day is now celebrated across the globe every year on June 21 after Narendra Modi took over as the prime minister and brought a resolution in this connection.