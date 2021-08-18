‘You disturbed our sleep’: Doctors allegedly misbehave with patient at Bone and Joints Hospital

Srinagar, August 18: A woman on Wednesday alleged that the doctors at night duty at Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla, misbehaved with her and delayed her treatment by half an hour “because they were sleeping”.

“I went to the hospital at 3 a.m in the morning. The doctors were sleeping and my brother asked them to wake up at least 4 times. I had to wait for 30 minutes before they came to check on me,” alleged the patient.