‘You disturbed our sleep’: Doctors allegedly misbehave with patient at Bone and Joints Hospital

Srinagar, August 18: A woman on Wednesday alleged that the doctors at night duty at Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla, misbehaved with her and delayed her treatment by half an hour “because they were sleeping”.
“I went to the hospital at 3 a.m in the morning. The doctors were sleeping and my brother asked them to wake up at least 4 times. I had to wait for 30 minutes before they came to check on me,” alleged the patient.
The patient said that the doctors shouted at them. “They were sleeping but when we tried to wake them up they shouted at us saying we had disturbed their sleep,” she said.
“The doctors did not examine my sister properly. They were very rude and said that we had ruined their sleep. My sister was in extreme pain but they did not bother to wake up and perform their duty,” said the patient’s brother.
The aggrieved patient appealed to the administration to look into the matter and ensure such unfortunate incidents are not repeated.
“Medicine is a sacred profession but such doctors bring a bad name to the whole fraternity,” she said, while also appealing to the concerned Medical Superintendent to sensitise the staff.
Despite repeated attempts, the MS Government Bone and Joints Hospital Barzulla could not be contacted. This story will be updated as and when he responds to our text messages.