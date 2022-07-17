You really can die of sadness and also happiness

A study of around 135,000 people in the US found that the number of people diagnosed with this condition increased steadily over the 11 years that the study was conducted (2006-2017). It is more common in women (88 per cent) and seen most commonly in people aged 50 and over.

Doctors are probably finding more cases now because there is better awareness of the condition, people are living longer and there are better diagnostic tools to detect it.

Until recently, this broken heart syndrome was shown to be associated with significant emotional or physical stress. The exact mechanism by which the stress causes the change in the heart's shape and the subsequent symptoms chest pain and shortness of breath is still not fully understood.

Doctors have noted similar harmful changes to the heart in people with conditions, such as pheochromocytoma (a rare tumour on the adrenal glands) and central nervous system disorders. In these conditions, there is an excess of catecholamines, which are hormones, such as adrenaline, noradrenaline and dopamine, made by the adrenal glands. This provides a hint of the possible role of these hormones in takotsubo cardiomyopathy.

The role of these hormones in broken heart syndrome has been further cemented by the exact same ballooning of the heart's left ventricle being witnessed in patients treated with these catecholamines while undergoing cosmetic rhinoplasty ( nose job ).