Zero deaths, 118 new confirmed COVID-19 infections reported in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 118 new COVID-19 cases even though there was no fresh death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.
They said 40 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 78 from Kashmir Valley, taking the case tally to 321462.
Providing the district-wide details, the officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 19 cases, Baramulla 15, Budgam 9, Pulwama 14, Kupwara 5, Anantnag 1, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 10, Kulgam 4, Shopian 0, Jammu 10, Udhampur 5, Rajouri 2, Doda 10, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 2, Ramban 1 and Reasi 8.
A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of CD hospital and GMC Anantnag.
The CD cases include male (60) from HMT, male (25) from Peerbagh, female (30) from Pattan, male (52) from Noorbagh, male (35) from Kokernag, female (35) and male (NA) from Soura, male (15) from Awanta Bhawan, three males (38, 30, 26) from BB Cantt Srg, female (35) from Arihal Pul, male (70) from Khrew Pampore, female (14) from Monghama, two males (55, 70) and two females (50, 65) from NA, male (72) from Srinagar, male (25) from Bemina, female (40) from Budgam, female (38) from Chatabal, female (56) from Lal Bazar, male (18) from Botakadal, male (50) from Chatterhama, female (30) from Habak, male (42) from Malla Bagh, male (2) and female (26) from Chatterhama and male (70) from Kawoosa, news agency GNS reported.
The GMC Anantnag cases include female (56) from Leesu, female (33) from Arwani Bij, male (32) from Shangus and female (70) from Kulgam.
While there was no fresh death due to the virus, they said, 4378 people have fallen victim to the pathogen so far in J&K—2142 in Jammu division and 2236 in Kashmir.
Moreover, they said, 113 more COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours have recovered— 43 from Jammu Division and 70 from Kashmir, taking the number of people who have recovered in J&K to 315908. With this, there are now 1176 active cases—455 in Jammu and 721 in Kashmir.
There was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 35 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added.