Zero deaths, 118 new confirmed COVID-19 infections reported in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 118 new COVID-19 cases even though there was no fresh death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

They said 40 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 78 from Kashmir Valley, taking the case tally to 321462.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 19 cases, Baramulla 15, Budgam 9, Pulwama 14, Kupwara 5, Anantnag 1, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 10, Kulgam 4, Shopian 0, Jammu 10, Udhampur 5, Rajouri 2, Doda 10, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 2, Ramban 1 and Reasi 8.