10 Kashmiri students in Punjab assaulted after India lost to Pak in T20 World Cup

One incident was reported in the Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology located on the outskirts of Sangrur town, while another was reported from Rayat Bahrat University in Kharar in Mohali district.

Acting on the complaints, police have started an investigation.

Six victims of the engineering college accused their contemporaries belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for assaulting them after entering their rooms. Even hostel staff didn't intervene on their complaints, they said.

One of the students live-streamed the attack on Facebook while they were being attacked with rods and sticks.