104 security personnel killed, 223 injured in J&K in last two years: MHA

Srinagar, Mar 15: A total of 104 security personnel were killed and 223 were injured in militancy related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 2 years, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday.
As per news agency GNS, the information was given by Minister of State MHA, Nityanand Rai while responding to a written question by BJP parliamentarian Dr Nishikant Dubey in the Lok Sabha.
Rai said that 62 personnel were killed and 106 others injured in the militancy violence, including encounters during the infiltration, in the Jammu and Kashmir in 2020.
In 2021, a total of 42 security personnel were killed and 117 injured, he said.
To the question by the parliamentarian regarding the incidents of infiltration in India during each of the last two years, Rai said such attempts from across the border are mainly in Jammu and Kashmir “which has been affected by militant violence, sponsored and supported from across-the border.”
The MoS MHA said that 99 infiltration attempts were made in 2020 and 19 militants were killed. Last year, he said, 77 infiltration attempts were made and 12 infiltrators were killed.