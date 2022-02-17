13 killed after falling into well in UP's Kushinagar at marriage function

The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured, took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron grille, they were sitting on, broke, they said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the incident.

On Wednesday night, the pre-wedding ritual of "haldi" was being performed. Some women and children were sitting on the iron grille and it suddenly broke and fell into the well, District Magistrate S Rajalingam said.

At least 10 people were also injured in the incident at the village under the Nebua Naurangiya police station area, he said, adding that they have been hospitalised.