17 dead in Thane accident; Maharashtra CM orders probe

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

“Pained by the tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured. NDRF and local administration are working at the site of the mishap and all possible measures are being taken to ensure proper assistance to those affected,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condoled the loss of lives.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Fadnavis wrote in Hindi (roughly translated), "In Shahapur taluka some labourers died in an accident during the construction of a bridge on Samriddhi highway which is very sad and heart-wrenching. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. We share the grief of their families. Three workers were injured in this incident. They are undergoing treatment in hospital. I pray to God for their speedy recovery. I have ordered an inquiry into the incident".

Meanwhile an NDRF official said, "One more dead body has been recovered. Three injured people are being treated, as per the administration, at Shivaji Hospital in Kalva, Thane."

Sarang Kurve, National Disaster Response Force, Assistant Commandant, said, "We received the information about the incident at around 1:30 am. Our first team started the rescue operation around 5:30 am. Search and rescue operation is still underway".

The official further said that sniffer dogs have also been brought in to look for survivors buried under the rubble of the collapsed structure.

According to officials, the exact number of people who might still be trapped under the debris is not clear.

"Six more people are feared to be trapped inside the collapsed structure," the NDRF had said in an earlier statement.

Officials said that two NDRF teams are engaged in a search and rescue operation.

Officials said that the machine was being used in the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway late at night.

Initial reports confirmed the death of 14 workers while three others were injured. According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place around 11:00 pm on Monday.

"We were working on the other side when the structure collapsed. Around 30 people were working there at the time when the incident took place," an eyewitness said.

"Many of them were trapped under the structure with injuries on their legs, hands and head," he said.