26 foreign terrorists killed in J-K since January

"So far, 26 foreign terrorists have been neutralised this year," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said after three Lashkar terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara district on Thursday.

Kumar said 14 of the slain foreign terrorists were from Jaish, founded by Masood Azhar, while 12 were affiliated to LeT set up by Hafiz Mohammad Sayeed.