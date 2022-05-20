29 phones examined, SC-appointed panel to submit Pegasus probe report by May end

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana noted the supervising judge would have to examine the technical committee report. And, the former top court judge will need some time to examine recommendations of the technical committee, it added. The committee informed the top court that 29 mobile devices have been examined.



The top court extended the time as sought by the committee. It noted that the technical committee has examined some phones and have issued notices to others to depose before it. Final report is expected to be submitted in the top court in the middle of June.



The top court said that preferably the process by technical committee should be over in four weeks and the supervisory judge should be informed. The matter will be heard again in July.