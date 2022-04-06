34 minority community members killed in J&K since 2017: MHA

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai revealed the figures in the parliament while replying to a question of parliamentarian Mahesh Poodar about attack on minorities in J&K, news agency KNO reported.

Rai said that 11 persons of minorities were killed in 2017, three in 2018, six in 2019, three in 2020 and 11 in 2021.