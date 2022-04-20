5 AGMUT cadre officers from Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi transferred to J&K

As per an order issued to this effect, Devansh Yadav, Ayushi Sudan and Minga Sherpa, all three IAS officers of AGMUT cadre, have been transferred to J&K from Arunachal Pradesh, news agency KNO reported.

IPS officers Umesh Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar Yadav have been transferred to J&K from Delhi, the order issued by Under Secretary to the Government of India, Rakesh Kumar reads.