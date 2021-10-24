561 die of COVID, 15,906 new cases reported in India in last 24 hrs

The death toll climbed to 4,54,269 with 561 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Kerala has reconciled 399 fatalities from the previous period. Hence, the death toll is higher, officials said, adding that 65 deaths have been reported from Kerala in the last 24 hours.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 30 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 119 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.51 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.17 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,134 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.