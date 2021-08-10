India

5,886 security personnel killed in J&K since 1989: Govt

Union MoS Home, Nityanand Rai said Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border.
New Delhi, Aug 10: Over 5,800 security personnel have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since the inception of militancy there in 1989, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border.

"Since inception of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir (from 1989 till August 5, 2019), 5,886 security personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in terrorist incidents," he said in a written reply to a question.

