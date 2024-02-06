7 dead, dozens injured in explosion at firecracker factory in MP

New Delhi, Feb 6: Tragedy struck in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh as seven individuals lost their lives and approximately 60 others sustained injuries in a devastating explosion followed by a blaze at a firecrackers factory on Tuesday, according to officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences for the lives lost in the Harda factory mishap. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

In a statement posted on X, the Prime Minister’s Office conveyed distress over the incident and extended sympathies to those affected. They assured that the local administration is actively supporting all affected individuals.

Harda Collector Rishi Garg expressed concerns about additional individuals possibly being trapped in and around the factory unit. Harda town, situated approximately 150 kilometers from the state capital Bhopal, witnessed the tragic incident.

Several videos circulated on social media, depicting the chaotic scene of the fire and intermittent explosions as bystanders scrambled to rescue those affected.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened a meeting and announced the initiation of contact with the Army to secure helicopters for rescue operations. He underscored his conversation with pertinent officials, seeking comprehensive details of the event. Additionally, he confirmed the notification of the Central Government regarding the situation.

CM Yadav pledged financial aid, announcing Rs 4 lakh assistance for the families of each deceased individual, with the state government taking responsibility for covering the entire treatment expenses of the injured.