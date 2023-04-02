77% of young Indians now spend the most on phones, apparels

New Delhi, April 2: Indians aged between 18 and 34 now spend the most (77 per cent) on mobile phones and apparels and over 65 per cent of them use personal funds for such purchases, a report has shown.

Among the rest, 26 per cent seek financial help from friends and family and 7 per cent rely on loans for such purchases, according to data shared by Moj, the country's largest short-video platform.

The report found that over 77 per cent of young India spends most of their time watching short videos, followed by 16 per cent on news and entertainment channels and 7 per cent on television and OTT.