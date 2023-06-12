AAP's Kejriwal, Mann nervous owing to PM's achievements: BJP's Chugh

Chandigarh, June 12: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today said that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann have become nervous in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity in the country and abroad.
In a statement, Chugh said both the chief ministers have been trying to whip up unfounded fears among people while paying scant respect to the Indian Constitution and BR Ambedkar.
The two AAP chief ministers have been flouting all democratic norms within the party and have been behaving autocratically, he said.
Not just that now Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann have started sending deceptive and misleading signals to the Opposition parties as well to create confusion, he added.
Chugh said the Modi-led government at the Centre has achieved many milestones and would go a long way to take India firmly on the international firmament.