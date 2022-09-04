Active Covid cases in India decline to 55,114

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December



The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.



The 21 new fatalities include four from Maharashtra, three from Delhi, two each from Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab and West Bengal.