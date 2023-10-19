Adopt whole of government approach in governance: Jitendra Singh tells J-K administrative service officers

Addressing the 6th Capacity Building Programme for Officers of J-K Administrative Services organised by the National Centre for Good Governance in the national capital, the Union Minister asked the officers to identify the schemes having commonality and adopt an integrated approach of execution for better efficiency and result, benefitting the common man.

Noting that there is a change in the demography of central and state civil services due to the advent of technology even in the rural and remote areas and the democratisation of resources, Singh said the toppers in the central civil services are increasingly from states such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, owing to these twin factors.