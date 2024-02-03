Advani fought to free Indian democracy from hold of one party, one family: PM Modi

Sambalpur, Feb 3: After former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani was conferred with Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at the Congress party and said that the veteran BJP leader persistently fought all his life to free the democracy of India from the hold of one party and one family.

Addressing a public meeting in Sambalpur, Prime Minister Modi said, “He (L K Advani) continuously fought to free India’s democracy from the prison of one party and one family. He guided everyone and challenged ‘pariwarwaadi vichardhara’ (dynastic ideology) and linked India’s democracy with the all-inclusive and nationalist ideology. Today we all are seeing the results of that. I would like to congratulate Advani Ji again and wish him a long life.”

PM Modi described Advani as a “great son” of India and said his being awarded Bharat Ratna shows that the nation never forgets those who dedicate their lives to its service.

He said that as Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister, Information and Broadcasting Minister, and as a dedicated MP devoted to public issues, Advani had given unparalleled services to the country.