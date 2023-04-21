Air India pilot "welcomes" woman friend into cockpit, crew files complaint

New Delhi, April 21: An Air India pilot on a Dubai- Delhi flight allowed a woman friend to enter the cockpit, according to a complaint filed by a cabin crew member of the same flight who has alleged that safety norms were violated.

Based on a complaint by an air hostess, India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an investigation against the pilot, according to DGCA sources.

"We have taken serious note of the reported incident and investigations are underway in Air India. We have also reported the matter to the DGCA and are cooperating with their investigations. We have zero tolerance in aspects related to the safety and well being of our passengers and will take requisite action, " Air India said in a statement.

The complaint alleged that the pilot of the Air India flight number AI-915 wanted the crew to create a "welcoming, warm and comfortable", "living room" feel in the cockpit for his woman friend.