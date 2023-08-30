Air pollution shortens lifespan of Indians by 5.3 years: Report

New Delhi, Aug 30: Air pollution shortens an average Indian's life expectancy by 5.3 years, according to a report by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute.

Some areas of India fare much worse than average, with air pollution shortening lives by 11.9 years in Delhi, claims the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report for 2023 released on Tuesday.

"India is the world’s second most polluted country. Fine particulate air pollution (PM2.5) shortens an average Indian’s life expectancy by 5.3 years, relative to what it would be if the World Health Organization (WHO) guideline of 5 µg/m3 was met," says the report.

It states that all of India’s 1.3 billion people live in areas where the annual average particulate pollution level exceeds the WHO guideline.

The report mentions that 67.4 per cent of the population lives in areas that exceed the country’s national air quality standard of 40 µg/m3.

Measured in terms of life expectancy, particulate pollution is the greatest threat to human health in India, the report notes.

The AQLI is a pollution index that shows the particulate air pollution impact on life expectancy.

Developed by the University of Chicago’s Milton Friedman Distinguished Service Professor in Economics Michael Greenstone and his team at the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC), the AQLI is rooted in research that quantifies the causal relationship between long-term human exposure to air pollution and life expectancy.