Akbar Allahabadi's name changed to Akbar 'Prayagraji', probe ordered

The name of the poet as Akbar Prayagraji appeared on the website of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) on Tuesday.

A press release issued by UPHECS deputy secretary Shiv Ji Malviya after the issue led to furore, said that the website had been hacked and the change of name of the legendary poet Akbar 'Allahabadi' to Akbar 'Prayagraji' was misleading.

"The commission has not entered any such name on its website. It is being rectified," read the press release.

The UPHESC's communique further said, an inquiry from the cyber cell is being sought and strict legal action would be taken against those who have done it.