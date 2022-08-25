Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting on J&K

Srinagar Aug 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on J&K at his North Block office in New Delhi, news agency ANI reported. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Arun Mehta attended the meeting.
Among others who attended the meeting are NSA Ajit Doval, Union Home Secy Ajay Bhalla, Army Chief Manoj Pandey along with Research & Analysis Wing Chief Samant Goel, CRPF DD Kuldiep Singh, BSF chief Pankaj Singh, and NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta.