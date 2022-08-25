Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting on J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on J&K at his North Block office in New Delhi ANI

GK Web Desk Srinagar Aug 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on J&K at his North Block office in New Delhi, news agency ANI reported. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Arun Mehta attended the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting on J&K at his North Block office



NSA Ajit Doval, Union Home Secy Ajay Bhalla, Army Chief Manoj Pandey, J&K LG Manoj Sinha along with Research & Analysis Wing Chief Samant Goel, CRPF DD Kuldiep Singh attended the meeting. pic.twitter.com/VYZXz83xZ1 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022 Among others who attended the meeting are NSA Ajit Doval, Union Home Secy Ajay Bhalla, Army Chief Manoj Pandey along with Research & Analysis Wing Chief Samant Goel, CRPF DD Kuldiep Singh, BSF chief Pankaj Singh, and NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta.