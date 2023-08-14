Amit Shah hoists tricolour at his residence as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement

New Delhi, Aug 14: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hoisted a Tiranga at his official residence here in the national capital as a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah flagged off a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad during his visit to the state.

"It's been 75 years of Independence, we cannot die for the country since it has already gained independence, but no one can stop us from living for the country," Shah said after flagging off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign.

He further remembered Independence Day of 2022 and said that there was no house that didn't hoist a tricolour.