Amit Shah reviews security situation in J-K after series of targeted killings

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha were among those who attended the meeting.

The home minister reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a ministry official said.

Security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra also figured in the meetings, the official said.

The meeting came after terrorists carried out a series of targeted killings in the Kashmir Valley that include non-Muslims, security personnel, an artist and local civilians.