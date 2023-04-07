Amit Shah slams Congress: Autocracy of one family is in danger

Kaushambi (UP), April 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday mounted a blistering attack on the Congress saying "not democracy but autocracy of one family is in danger."

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Kaushambhi Mahotsav, the minister said, "They (Congress) say democracy is in danger. It is not democracy that is in danger, it is your family that is in danger. People do not want the idea of India to remain in danger. The idea of one dynasty, your politics promoting your family is in danger. It is not India's democracy that is in danger, but the autocracy of your family that is in danger."

He accused the grand-old-party of plaguing Indian democracy with 'casteism, dynastic politics, and appeasement'.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi defeated casteist politics in a way that the SP and the BSP are nowhere to be seen. He defeated dynastic parties and ended appeasement. This is why you (Congress) are scared," he added.