Amit Shah to inaugurate mega conclave on July 14 to strengthen Primary Agriculture Credit Societies

New Delhi, July 10: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will inaugurate a day-long mega conclave strengthening Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) through Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) here in the national capital on July 14.

The conclave is aimed at discussing ways to strengthen PACS through FPOs, said the Ministry of Cooperation, adding that "the conclave will witness the participation of experts from the sector as well as members from the FPOs across the country." The mega conclave is being organized by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Cooperation.

Being collective entities formed by farmers, enabling them to pool resources and enhance their bargaining power, the FPOs are one of the major vehicles for agricultural transformation. In order to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sahkar se Samriddhi" and with the efforts of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, recently a decision was taken to form 1,100 New FPOs in Cooperative Sector.

With an important initiative of the Ministry of Cooperation Ministry, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare recently allocated additional blocks to NCDC to form and promote 1,100 FPOs in Cooperative Sector through the strengthening of PACS under the scheme to bolster the cooperative sector and provide comprehensive support to small and marginal farmers.

Under the FPOs Scheme, financial assistance of Rs 33 lakh is provided to each FPO. Further, financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh per FPO is given to the Cluster-Based Business Organizations (CBBOs) for promoting and handholding the FPOs.