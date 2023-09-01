Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

New Delhi, Sep 01: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi on Friday, under the 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' campaign.

He will launch it at 2 pm today at Rang Bhawan (Akashvani Bhawan).

The campaign was announced by PM Modi, to celebrate the “achievements of the nation and its brave hearts.”

In his address at Mann ki Baat on August 2, PM Modi informed, 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign will be launched to honour our martyred braveheart men and women.”

"Under this, many programs will be organized across the country in the memory of our immortal martyrs. In the memory of these luminaries, special inscriptions will also be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country. Under this campaign, 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will also be organized across the country."