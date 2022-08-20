Amit Shah visits AIIMS to check on injured ITBP men

The critically injured Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force personnel -- constables Balwant Singh, Tsewang Dorje and Bablu Kumar -- were brought to the capital from Srinagar on Friday onboard air ambulance for specialised treatment at the premier health facility.

"The Hon'ble home minister was briefed by the doctors about the health condition of the jawans and future medical procedures being followed. Senior officials of ITBP also briefed the him about the health condition of the injured.

"He wished the injured personnel speedy recovery," a senior ITBP officer said.